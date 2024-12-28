The king and the problems of the citizens

I would say that there are thousands of us citizens concerned about the deterioration of democracy in our country – of course we should be. We are witnessing judicial proceedings involving a scandalous bill or disproportion and a trench political opposition, supported by the media that it subsidizes – with our money, by the way – as accomplices. Without a doubt, it was too much to expect the head of state – king or not – to provide some clue or solution to this social unrest. Especially at a particularly turbulent time in our national and international history.

The problem is that we do need to resolve a series of essential issues and messages from a kind of Olympus and subject to oracle-type interpretations discourage rather than help. It has been the second least seen Christmas message in the ten years of Felipe VI’s reign, but the political and media Court has rushed to give it polish. The ABC editorial spoke of “the revolutionary message of the common good.” From Philip VI. Twenty long centuries of civilization and all its prolegomena from the confines of prehistory contemplated us to be amazed by such a discovery.