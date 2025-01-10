Basketball/Euroleague
Despite their irregular match, the whites triumphed on the always complicated Zalgiris court (64-83), their fifth consecutive victory in the Euroleague
He Madrid He has reached that state of form in which, despite not having his best day, he is capable of succeeding, something unthinkable just a few weeks ago. This is what he did in the always complicated stadium of Zalgiris Kaunas (64-83)…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Madrid #reaches #cruising #speed #Kaunas
Leave a Reply