Dilbert Aguilar He kept his fans worried after being in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the EsSalud hospital in Angamos a few weeks ago. Although Dilbert overcame severe pneumonia, the singer's friends and colleagues decided to show solidarity with him and announced a pro-health concert in favor of Aguilar in El Huaralino. Next, he knows when this event will be, who are the singers who will be on stage and the cost of the tickets.

When will Dilbert Aguilar's pro-health concert be at El Huaralino?

The pro-health concert of Dilbert Aguilar will take place at the emblematic venue The Huaralino, located in the Naranjal oval, at the intersection with the Panamericana Norte, in Los Olivos. This event will take place on Friday, March 1 from 3.00 pm

What artists will sing at Dilbert Aguilar's pro-health concert in El Huaralino?

Below is the list of renowned artists invited to the pro-health concert of Dilbert Aguilar in The Huaralino:

Marisol and The Magic of the North

Yaipén Brothers

Tony Rosado

Bryan Arambulo

Deyvis Orosco

Lucho Cuellar

Leonard Leon

Dantes Cardosa

Tamara Gomez

Spark

Giuliana Rengifo

The Peasants of Bambamarca

Oscar Manuel Valdiviezo

Country Love

Carlos Miguel

Marco Antonio Guerrero

What are the ticket prices for Dilbert Aguilar's pro-health concert in El Huaralino?

The ticket prices per person for the prohealth concert Dilbert Aguilar in The Huaralino are the following:

VIP zone: 40 soles

40 soles General area: 20 soles

It should be noted that you can buy tickets for this concert through the Vaope.com platform.

What happened to Dilbert Aguilar?

Dilbert Aguilar recently faced serious health problems. He suffered respiratory complications that led to him being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). His situation generated concern among his followers and the artistic community, who remained waiting for his evolution.

The popular 'Little Giant of Cumbia' was hospitalized due to a severe pneumonia, but, thanks to medical care and the support of his family, he showed a significant recovery.

Despite the rumors, his wife, Jazmín Gutarra, He clarified that the hospitalization was not due to pulmonary fibrosis and clarified that he is now stable and out of danger.

What did Dilbert Aguilar say about his health?

Dilbert Aguilar He seemed grateful and relieved when talking about his state of health. In this regard, he highlighted the support of his family, friends and followers during this difficult time. He stated that, despite speculation, he is well and in a state of tranquility.

It is worth mentioning that Aguilar emphasized that the only reliable source of information about his health is his wife, Jazmín Gutarra, and asked for respect for his privacy.

After leaving the hospital where he was internship, Aguilar said that, at this time, he must undergo treatment to improve his health before thinking about returning to the stage.

“For now, I don't know when I will return because I have a treatment to complete, but I hope that soon we can meet again,” Dilbert expressed.