The Ministry of Justice has been involved in a new front after the improvement in the salary of lawyers that it sealed at the beginning of this week. The unions CC OO, CSIF UGT, STAJ and CIG appealed this Friday to the indefinite strike of the 45,000 officials, of which some 1,500 from the Region of Murcia. During the Sector Table, which was held on Thursday afternoon at the Ministry’s headquarters, the union forces demanded a salary increase of up to 450 euros per month, after the lawyers of the Administration of Justice (LAJ) obtained it, which forced to suspend since last January 24 a total of 13,904 trials, hearings and other proceedings, according to the TSJ. A request that was rejected. For this reason, the union delegates from all over Spain will gather in Madrid on April 12, as a prelude to the partial strike that will begin on April 17, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., every day indefinitely, although it will be called on the 19th of the same month a general strike was announced by all the unions.

“We ask for a salary increase with the same conditions as those approved by the LAJ and the paralysis of the Organizational Efficiency Law,” said Flora Martínez, regional secretary of the CC OO Justice Administration Sector, this Friday. “After the ministerial rejection of negotiating an improvement for public employees who have been left out, we have proceeded to call mobilizations,” the unionist continued.

“They summoned us in a hurry and running to inform us, they recognized that there should be a rise in all the cuperos, but they came without any proposal,” said Rafael Romero, president of the CSIF Justice sector manager of the Autonomous Community. The trade unionist indicated that there was a roadmap, since they anticipated that no improvement would be offered and stressed that the unions are now awaiting the Ministry’s meeting with the judges this Friday and with the prosecutors, next Tuesday .

“We feel mistreated and in some cases despised,” said Julio Andrés Carrasco, a Staj union delegate and a Management Corps official. The official considers that the Ministry has neglected the public workers who carry the workload and that he does not see it as acceptable for the unions to demand a better salary for all and that, when they get it, the lawyers complain. «We are the first responsible; If there is an error, the responsibility falls on the officials, while the lawyers take credit for it,” said Carrasco, who reiterated that the workers feel “humiliated.”

The unions call the workers of the Community Justice Administration of the general, special and forensic medical bodies, which represent more than 80% of the employees. “The call for this strike occurs after verifying the null will of the Ministry of Justice, in the meeting held on Thursday afternoon with the representative unions, to present a salary increase offer to the 45,000 Justice officials (online with the agreement signed with the lawyers) in recognition of the functions they carry out daily in the courts”, the trade union centrals appreciated.

At the same time, the workers’ representatives stressed that, despite the call for mobilizations, they will hold meetings with the different parliamentary groups with the aim of amending the draft Law on Organizational Efficiency “in line with our demands and explaining to them the labor conflict in the Justice administration”.

The ministry itself has recognized that any increase in the salaries of a body, as has happened in the case of lawyers, has repercussions on the rest of careers, bodies and categories, Carrasco pointed out. The Staj unionist considers that the institution “must act accordingly” and “there should be an increase in the amounts received by the rest of the staff.”

In addition, the five unions emphasize that the strike of the collective of lawyers “has shown that the efficiency of Justice does not go through the Courts of Instance or the rest of the measures designed in the Organic Law of Organizational Efficiency, but by remunerating the functions what the staff of the Justice system really do”.