Mohammed Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar Company, confirmed that the decisions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” appointing His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President of the State alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputies to His Highness the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi It reflects the wise vision of His Highness and gives great impetus to continue the process of construction and development at all levels, and to move forward in enhancing the path of achievements, achieving the ambitious goals and aspirations of our country, and ensuring a sustainable future for its citizens.

He congratulated their Highnesses the Sheikhs for the precious trust placed in them by His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him”, wishing them success and repayment, including the elevation of the homeland, goodness and prosperity for its people.