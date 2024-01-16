Jose Antonio, found guilty of murdering his son, minutes before the verdict was read, this Tuesday at the Valencia Court. Monica Torres

The popular jury found José Antonio AC, a 49-year-old Spaniard, guilty this Tuesday of murdering his 11-year-old son Jordi, to “cause the greatest psychological pain to his mother, his ex-wife, María Dolores.” Therefore, it is considered proven that this is a case of vicarious sexist violence, as the accusations requested. The father killed his son on April 3, 2022 at his home in Sueca (Valencia) by “repeatedly” stabbing him, when the child was “defenseless” and in an “unexpected” manner, causing the mother “serious psychological injuries pending treatment.” healing,” states the jury's opinion that was read this afternoon at the City of Justice in Valencia. Now, the Valencia Court must dictate the sentence for the defendant found guilty.

The jury has considered the psychotic outbreak that the defendant's defense alleged as mitigating circumstance not proven. He has also considered it not proven that the father was under the influence of alcohol on the day the events occurred, as he had argued. The nine members of the jury have unanimously approved the majority of the 21 facts to which they had to respond, with only some discrepancies resolved by a majority of eight to one or seven to two.

The accused has listened to the verdict without flinching, escorted by two national police officers, with the same distant and hieratic attitude that he has maintained throughout the trial of a case that has especially moved Valencian society. The mother has been present in the room, located behind a screen that prevented visual contact with the detainee, looking at the floor, crying throughout the session, according to her lawyer, who has highlighted her great bravery.

The jury argues its verdict based on the defendant's own testimony, who confessed to the crime, on the images collected by the Civil Guard agents, the autopsy reports and the testimonies of the forensic experts, among other evidence. The defendant also admitted during the trial that he let his son take his mother's call on his cell phone when she started stabbing him, so that she heard him scream for help “mom” before he she cuts.

“Vicarious violence is contemplated,” the jury reiterated, which stressed that the accused admitted that Jordi, the son, was what “María Dolores loved the most.” The ruling considers the five crimes that the prosecution requested in its first written conclusions proven: murder, psychological injuries, threats, breach of sentence and mistreatment.

For all these reasons, the three accusations (prosecutor's office, private prosecution and the Attorney General's Office as a popular action) have been reformed in their request for permanent, reviewable prison in a case that they consider an extreme example of vicarious violence, a type of sexist violence that It is exerted on women through their most loved ones.

The prosecution has also reaffirmed that the detainee should compensate the mother with 300,000 euros as civil liability for the moral damages caused by the death of her son, and with 60,000 euros to each of the maternal grandparents for the same reason.

During the trial, two cousins ​​and two friends of Jordi's mother described merciless sexist torment. The four prosecution witnesses agreed in her description of the process by which José Antonio separated María Dolores from her circle of friends to subjugate her through insults, humiliation, repeated calls and attacks. The accused acknowledged during the hearing that he “grabbed the neck” of his 11-year-old son and stabbed her with a “knife several times.” The child's body had 27 stab wounds and 41 defense injuries on its hands and arms, according to the forensic report.

See also The former head of the National Search Commission was sentenced to three years in prison for trafficking in the DNA of the disappeared

