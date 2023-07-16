Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft has reached an agreement to “keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”.

In a tweet posted a few moments ago, Spencer said: “We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.”

Newscast: Newscast: Is Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

“We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games,” he added.

No further details were provided, so it remains unclear how long the deal is expected to last.

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Yesterday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had its final attempt to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard denied.

Just hours after US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, who presided over the main case, rejected the FTC’s initial motion to appeal against this week’s Microsoft and Activision Blizzard ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals similarly shut down a request for emergency relief.

Earlier this week, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority extended its deadline for a final decision on Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover bid.

The regulator was expected to formally block the deal – as previously announced – on 18th July, but Microsoft has since submitted a “detailed and complex” proposal with changes in circumstances. As such, the CMA will take another six weeks to consider the new submission, with this revised period ending 29th August.