Chiavari – Tomorrow, at Gianelli in Chiavari, they will return the “Real games”. Intense day at the private sports science high school supported by the diocese. The morning is dedicated to games involving eighty students from private secondary schools in the area: Gianelli of Rapallo, Maria Luigia and Santa Marta of Chiavari.

The “Real games”, dedicated to children and adolescents, are designed to promote sport and its values: teamwork, determination in achieving a goal, well-being and healthy competition.

The event will be organized in person, with quizzes and activities on multiple individual sports disciplines. Games to play as a team and more. All of this, of course, following the safety rules, with the coordination of the school's teachers. The “Real games” will be entrusted to the physical education teachers of the Gianelli campus together with the students of the school.

In the afternoon, however, an open day is scheduled, a training moment aimed at making the school's educational offerings known. To participate you must register on the orientation website. The doors of Gianelli campus will open to visitors from 3pm to 5pm. On the site dedicated to orientation you can learn about the school; book open days in person; find all contacts for more information.

The Gianelli campus, a sports-oriented scientific high school, was born from the tradition of the schools managed by the daughters of Maria Santissima dell'Orto (the Gianelline nuns) founded by Saint Anthony Maria Gianelli. The Chiavari school was founded over a hundred years ago and, from the beginning, has accompanied children in their growth from infancy to secondary school, first with master's degrees and company technician, subsequently with scientific high school. Today over five hundred teachers who work in the area come from the historic “Gianelline” institute.

As reported on the school's website «the sports high school is aimed at those young people who intend to experience an educational project with the primary objective of the integral formation of the person and his values; who want to delve into an educational-sports path, despite not having a specific history of consolidated competitive practice in place; who have already made a choice of competitive commitment and are interested in a scholastic reality that also accompanies them in their cultural and educational journey”.