General Bizhev: Russian air defense systems can destroy Storm Shadow missiles at all stages of flight

Former Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant-General Aitech Bizhev, said that Russian anti-aircraft missile systems can destroy the Storm Shadow high-precision extended-range missiles transferred to Ukraine at all stages of flight. His words leads NSN.

“Our anti-aircraft missile systems Buk, Pantsir and S-300 are capable of destroying at all stages of flight. For example, the Pantsir is capable of destroying them in the final phase of the flight, ”the officer emphasized.

Bizhev said that the Russian military is constantly training to effectively counter any weapons, all possible means are being worked out at the training grounds. According to him, the experience will be transferred to units of the air defense forces.

Earlier, Xavier Moreau, a European geopolitics expert at the Center for Political and Strategic Analysis (StratPol), assessed Ukraine’s chances of winning with the help of British arms supplies. In his opinion, the transfer of weapons by London will only prolong the conflict for several months, but will not bring victory to Kyiv.