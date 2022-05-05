Cristina Elena T. returned this Thursday to breathe a sigh of relief. A popular jury decided to acquit the accused of killing her boyfriend, the Italian Giuseppe Nirta -alleged member of the ‘Ndrangheta, in the summer of 2017 in the aquiline area of ​​El Charcón. The defendant, for whom the prosecutor claimed up to 21 years in prison, hugged her defense attorney, Evaristo Llanos, after learning the result.

Despite the attempts of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution to prove the guilt of the suspect, these nine men and women understood that the evidence against her was not clear and chose to declare her innocent.

During Wednesday’s session, Cristina took advantage of her right to the last word to reiterate her innocence: “I am poor, but I am not a murderer.” She also highlighted her desire to see the end of the investigation into the death of her partner. “I want justice to be done.”