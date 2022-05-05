Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- It will be this Sunday when the second free climb of the Ahome City Council program will take place “Los Mochis Route, from the sea to the mountains”.

The Directorate of Tourism informs that the departure will be at 6:00 in the morning from the Casa del Centenario to the Devil’s Canyonin Barobampo.

Space is limited, registrations are now open to WhatsApp 6682460516.

Read more: They invite you to the Night Filming on Thursday, May 26 in Los Mochis