The draft provided to the unions, to which ABC has accessed, includes 1,836 positions for civil servants and 1,543 for labor personnel



12/23/2024



Updated at 09:29h.





The Andalusian Government Council will approve before the end of this year one of the Public Employment Offers (OEP) of the General Administration of the Junta de Andalucía for 2024 more abundant than can be remembered in recent years. The draft of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only