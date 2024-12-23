The Unified Association of Spanish Military has accused this Monday the Ministry of Defense of imposing “abusive” and “harmful” working conditions on the soldiers deployed in the DANA that devastated numerous municipalities last October and left more than 220 dead.

As explained in a statement, collected by Europa PressSince the beginning of DANA, given the urgency of the situation, the Armed Forces have worked “almost without time limit” and with shifts “with hardly any time for adequate rest”, however, they denounce that although the situation is stabilized, military personnel work twelve to sixteen hour days daily. “It is abuse and semi-exploitative labor conditions”they censor.

In that sense, They accuse the Ministry of Defense of having “perfect knowledge of this situation of abusive days” and justify them by claiming that it is a “military operation.

“The ministry is perfectly aware of this situation and will later use it to show a hypothetical sacrifice and great solidarity on the part of the military, but it is an abuse and forced work and, in general, a violation of workers’ rights,” they affect.

For this reason, they remember the ministry that directs Margaret Robles that one thing is “operability” and another “very different” professional conditions since, in his opinion, “the conciliation measures that must be complied with in any case.”

“The concealment of precise information from association representatives and the imposition of abusive working hours, delve into the contempt with which the ministry treats its workers,” they conclude.