



The future of Dani Olmo It is decided today, in an oral hearing in the Court of First Instance of Barcelona in which the Barça club will try to argue the reasons why the footballer should benefit from a precautionary measure and be able to be registered in LaLiga until the end of the season, at same as the forward Pau Victor. It must be taken into account that the deadline ends tomorrow, with the turn of the year and it is the last judicial bullet that Joan Laporta has left after this past week the Commercial Court rejected the measure. The TSJC has communicated that although there are five business days to respond, “the fact that the precautionary measure that the plaintiff requests would have to take effect before 11:59:59 p.m. on December 31, 2024, the resolution will be notified to the attorneys of the parties in the afternoon of the same day, December 30 2024. Once the parties have been notified, a copy will be provided to the TSJCat communications office for timely dissemination. That is to say, this afternoon it will be known if they grant the precautionary measure.

In any case, given the possibility that the resolution is negative, Barcelona is evaluating other means of entry, which they believe would allow them to meet LaLiga’s demands to be able to register their two players. One of them is the advance sale of the VIP seats at the future Camp Nou. The club has not yet completely closed it but the commercial actions carried out by Laporta in recent days in Dubai, together with the proposals that have reached the club, allow us to be slightly optimistic.

It must be remembered that Dani Olmo has a clause in his contract by which could walk free if he cannot be registered, although those around the footballer remain convinced that the problem will be solved. Several clubs are on the lookout for how this issue is resolved, since the international, with the freedom letter, would be a candy on the market.