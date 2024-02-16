Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the next console from the Kyoto company will be, it may not arrive in 2024 as many hope, but rather in first quarter of 2025. At least this is what Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe says.

During the latest OX do Controle podcast, the journalist claims to have received information from five different sources that games are being developed that will be released at the beginning of next year and will accompany the launch of the console, which has been internally postponed by a few months compared to initial forecasts.

The indiscretion was reported on the pages of the VGC portal, which in turn states that two of its sources declare that some are in the works Nintendo Switch 2 games expected to launch in early 2025but they don't know if this actually implies a delay in the console's launch timing.