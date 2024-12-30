The Houston Rockets-Miami Heat ended this Sunday with six expulsions after Amen Thompson, of the Texans, and Tyler Herro, of the Florida team, faced each other and started a fight in the final seconds of the match.

With 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Amen Thompson fought with Tyler Herro and ended up throwing him to the ground, prompting a reaction from his teammates and both benches. After a few seconds, the referees managed to restore calm in Houston.

The brawl ended with the expulsions of Herro and Thompson, to which were added those of Jalen Green, coach Ime Udoka and his assistant Ben Sullivan, on the Rockets, and Terry Rozier, on the Heat.

Herro was the protagonist of the game, which ended with a 104-100 victory for the Heat, with 27 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

The Rockets, third in the West, lost their second consecutive game, despite 22 points from Dillon Brooks and a double double of 18 points and 18 rebounds from Alperen Sengun.