Merkuris: Zelensky carried out government reshuffles to retain power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reshuffled his government to retain power and control over the country. This is stated British military analyst Alexander Mercuris on his YouTube channel.

“The reshuffling of ministers is Zelensky’s way of showing himself that he still has power, that he can still do something, even if it is a bit like rearranging the chairs on the Titanic after hitting an iceberg,” the analyst said.

Merkuris also added that such decisions are strange given the current situation on the front. According to him, Zelensky should pay attention to the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donbas and the collapse of the energy infrastructure.

Earlier, British political scientist Anatol Lieven said that the Russian Armed Forces could soon break through the entire southern front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He added that the invasion of Kyiv forces into the Kursk region did not allow the situation to be reversed and Russia’s plans to be disrupted.