After an anxious look at the scoreboard, Franziska Preuß fell exhausted into the snow. But the smile quickly returned in the stylish yellow and red jersey, as the German biathlete finally climbed onto the podium for the fourth time in a row. Thanks to a gala performance at the shooting range, she stormed to second place in the sprint from Annecy-Le Grand Bornand, just 1.4 seconds short of her second win of the season.

And that despite the fact that Preuss didn’t really feel well in terms of health. The hopeful, who has been thwarted so often by setbacks, even decided not to do any interviews after crossing the finish line as a precautionary measure. Also because of the slight scratch in her neck, she couldn’t quite hold on to the Frenchwoman Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, who had a shooting error, on the final lap; a lead of 4.6 seconds was not enough on the last loop of the 7.5 kilometers.

“She found the perfect setting for herself when shooting,” said ARD expert Erik Lesser. Then her basic level is enough to achieve a top result even if she “doesn’t feel quite so good on the track”. In six races this season, the Bavarian, who had surgery on her sinuses in the spring, has never been worse than fifth, and has previously been third twice and first once. With her first second place of the winter, Preuß increased her lead in the overall World Cup over the Frenchwoman Lou Jeanmonnot, who was not placed among the top 30 to 97 points, and she also continued to pull ahead in the Sprint World Cup. Regardless of the result in the pursuit, the Bavarian will also be able to wear the yellow jersey in the mass start on Sunday; she has already secured the red jersey for the home World Cup in Oberhof at the beginning of January.

“We had a really good week in Hochfilzen. “We are ready to really deliver here in Le Grand Bornand,” women’s coach Sverre Olsbu Röiseland announced – and his team delivered with three athletes in the top six. Selina Grotian (1 penalty loop/+20.1 seconds) achieved her best World Cup result from the previous week with fifth place. “I’m happy so far,” said the 20-year-old: “The fact that it’s working properly again makes me really positive. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Immediately behind, Vanessa Voigt (0/+22.8) also impressed again with sixth place. “A great result for the team. Three women did a great race,” praised Lesser. However, Anna Weidel (0/+1:40.0), who returned from the IBU Cup, as well as 19-year-old Julia Tannheimer (2/+2:19.0) missed the points. Julia Kink had to cancel the entire race weekend at short notice due to symptoms of infection.

In addition to the women (2.45 p.m.), the men (12.30 p.m.) will also be pursuing their pursuit on Saturday. After strong sprints, Philipp Horn in fourth place and Philipp Nawrath in sixth place have good starting positions and can hope for the second men’s podium of the season. At the end of the year, the two mass starts take place on Sunday (12.30 p.m. and 2.45 p.m./all ARD and Eurosport).