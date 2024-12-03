Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has received from the Judicial Neutral Point a “incomplete” list with eleven bank accounts in which the wife of the president of the Government appears Begoña Gómez with a total balance of 40.25 euros.

The list reflects that of the eleven accounts, five are in “holder” statustwo as “authorized” and four as “representative.” The only ones in which any balance is reflected are two in which he appears as the owner: one with 40.10 euros and another with 0.15 euros. The rest of the accounts are at zero euros.

As specified in the document, the analysis of said accounts covers a period that begins on December 1, 2019 and ends on November 18, 2024although indicates that the result of the response is “incomplete”. The Judicial Neutral Point thus responds to the request that the head of the Court of Instruction Number 41 made on November 19.

Since last spring, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has been investigating Pedro Sánchez’s wife for possible crimes of corruption in business, influence peddling, intrusion and misappropriation for allegedly using her husband’s position for her private activities.

The suspicions about Gómez cover both his relationship with the public contract awardee Juan Carlos Barrabés and his access to an extraordinary professorship at the Complutense University of Madrid and have been expanded to the alleged crimes of misappropriation and professional intrusion in relation to a software created for those studies he directed.