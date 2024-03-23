The news that Cillian Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Thomas Shelby in the next 'Peaky Blinders' film generated great expectations among fans of the acclaimed British series. The actor, who recently won a Oscar for best actor for his outstanding work in 'Oppenheimer'was confirmed by himself Steven Knightcreator of fiction, to continue the saga of the Shelby family, whose story spanned six seasons.

The project, which will also be directed by Knight, promises to take the characters to a new era, placing them in the context of World War II. This cinematographic continuation seeks to offer closure to the iconic production that premiered in 2013 and ended in 2022.

Will Cillian Murphy play Thomas Shelby in the 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

The confirmation of Cillian Murphy to re-embody Thomas Shelby came straight from the lips of Steven Knightcreator of 'Peaky Blinders'. Murphy, whose portrayal of Shelby has been instrumental to the success of the series, will once again bring her charisma and depth to the character on the big screen.

“Cillian will definitely be back. We'll shoot it in September, just down the road in Digbeth.”Knight said in an interview with BirmighamWorld on the BBC. The British writer also had words of praise for Murphy after he won the Oscar 2024 for best actor for his work in 'Oppenheimer': “It was very deserved. I mean, he's brilliant and he's a great human being. “He deserves everything he gets.”he pointed.

Although Cillian Murphy did not confirm this news, he did express his desire to step back into the shoes of 'Tommy' Shelby, a few months ago, in a dialogue with Margot Robbie for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' special. In said program, Murphy indicated that he was “open to the idea” of a film that would be a sequel to the series, and, if the story was perfect and the script was good, he would be part of the project.

When is the 'Peaky Blinders' movie released?

Although the exact release date has not yet been confirmed, expectations are that the film 'Peaky Blinders' will be released in 2025. Filming is scheduled to begin in September at Digbeth Loc Studios, which will mark the official start of production. Specific details regarding distribution and whether the film will hit theaters or be released directly to platforms like Netflix are still being finalized.

In the absence of further details, the film 'Peaky Blinders' It will be divided into two stories and will once again feature the new generation that was shown in season 6 of the series. Likewise, it is known that the film will also take place in World War II and that it will be the finishing touch to close the story.

Cillian Murphy was the protagonist of 'Peaky Blinders' throughout its six seasons. Photo: Netflix

How many seasons does the 'Peaky Blinders' series have?

As we mentioned before, 'Peaky Blinders' has a total of six seasons, which were broadcast on the BBC signal between 2013 and 2022. This series was based on the Peaky Blinders, a criminal gang that existed in real life in Birmingham, England, in the early decades of the 20th century.

The production has a total of 36 chapters, which are distributed in six episodes per installment and last almost an hour, with some exceptions.

This fiction, throughout its broadcast, managed to win various awards, among which are those awarded by the British Academy of Cinematographic and Television Arts, which highlighted it not only as an audiovisual product, but also for its performances, especially that of Cillian Murphy.

Where to watch the series 'Peaky Blinders'?

At the moment, 'Peaky Blinders' can be seen in its entirety in the catalog of Netflix, a service that is available throughout Latin America. Likewise, if you are in Spain, you will also find it on the red 'N' platform, as well as on Prime Video, which only has the first four installments available.

Cillian Murphy won the 2024 Oscar for best actor for his work in 'Oppenheimer'. Photo: eitb.eus

At the moment it is unknown if the film will also be released on Netflix or if it will be released first in movie theaters worldwide.

