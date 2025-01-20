

01/20/2025



Updated at 5:13 p.m.





The head of the Court of Instruction number 41 of Madrid, Juan Carlos Peinado, already has reliable information on the bank accounts in which Begoña Gómez appears, after the first request to the Judicial Neutral Point that placed her with a total balance of 40 euros. According to the documentation sent by BBVA, his name appears in a total of seven financial products with a capital totaling 21,034.55 euros.

«We provide the correct data referring to the balances as of 11/18/2024 the current accounts reported on that date (and not the figure of 0 euros that was reported by mistake in all of them in the response issued through the Judicial Neutral Point)”, says the entity, in a document recently submitted to the court to which ABC had access.

The instructor was already alerted that the initial information collected from the Judicial Neutral Point was “incomplete.” Begoña Gómez’s own defense had written reporting the error and requesting, incidentally, that the account numbers be censored in court so that the parties in person would not have access to such sensitive information.

The instructor did not respond to this last request, because he considered that his defense brief did not detail what, in his opinion, should be anonymized. Yes, he had already notified BBVA to detail the balances because the bank did appear in that first trace that indicated eleven bank accounts in which he was the owner of five. All for zero euros except the one that had 40 and another that kept a few cents.