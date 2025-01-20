Trump takes power in the US

To the sound of cannon shots and fanfare, the second era of Donald Trump has loomed over the United States at the stroke of noon. With his left hand on the two Bibles and his right hand raised, the Republican was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States before the chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts. 35 words spoken for the first time by a convict who, as of this Monday, takes the reins of the country.

Trump’s inauguration: the 10 things you need to know

Congressmen, billionaires, technology entrepreneurs and former presidents have witnessed the beginning of the second term of the Republican magnate, as well as the silent effigies of previous presidents that decorate the Capitol Rotunda, among them, Republican Ronald Reagan, who was the last before Trump to take the oath of office inside the building – the extreme cold has forced the ceremony to be moved inside this Monday.

From a short, painful distance, Vice President Kamala Harris watched as Trump became the new president of the United States. Hillary Clinton, as if reliving a bad dream, has also witnessed the Republican return to power after defeating another woman. The one who did not want to revive the scene again was Michelle Obama, who left Barack Obama alone in his duty as former president.

Minutes after taking office with his vice president, JD Vance, Trump gave his inauguration speech. “America’s golden age begins right now. From today, our country will flourish and be respected. “Simply put, I will put America before everything else.”

Throughout the morning of this Monday, Trump has already attended the first events of the inauguration. First he went accompanied by his wife Melania to the “mass of the presidents” and then he shared the traditional tea with outgoing president Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. At the Democrat’s inauguration, Trump broke with this tradition, as he still did not recognize his victory.





Return to the White House

The feeling of being untouchable with which Trump returns to the White House is threefold: the bullet at the Butler rally in July did not kill him by a “miracle” and shortly afterward the Republican affirmed that God was on his side; The final conviction in the New York criminal case has been a test of faith that his followers have successfully overcome and has not resulted in any punishment at the polls; and the Supreme Court recognized that the president enjoys total immunity for his official acts. In addition, he is the only president to return to office after leaving it after Grover Cleveland did so in 1893.

The 47th president arrives at the White House with more similarities than differences with the absolutist powers against which the founding fathers rebelled. But magnanimity is not going to be part of his new reign. Trump has his own blacklist from which he plans to start crossing out names. In the hours before the transfer of powers, then-president Joe Biden has signed preventive pardons for the parliamentary committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol and for Anthony Fauci, the doctor who fought the COVID pandemic, and retired general Mark Milley , who called the Republican a “fascist.”

In an unprecedented move, Biden has also issued pardons for his brothers, James and Frank, and his sister Valerie, as well as their partners, according to CNN.

The Republican feels unstoppable and legitimized to deploy a relentless agenda whose main axes are the persecution of migrants and the LGTBIQ+ community. The hours before the inauguration have been a constant drip of the avalanche of executive orders that the Republican promised at his “victory rally” on Sunday.

Trump is impatient to print his stamp and begin to exercise power, and according to what the American media has reported, the new president intends to declare a national emergency on the border (a fact that would allow him to withdraw the Army), only to recognize the existence of the male and female sex in official documents and renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” among others.