On the night of February 27, a party resounded on the heights of San Isidro, which marked the 42nd birthday of the well-known Deysi Araujo. However, joy turned to worry when a fine of S/4,500, issued by the local municipality, arrived at his door, as part of a sanction for the meeting that transpired in his new apartment. Among the guests, figures such as Susy Díaz and Robert 'Clavito' Muñoz added brightness to the evening, without imagining the bitter turn that the event would take.

Why was Deysi Araujo fined?

Despite Deysi Araujo She alleges that her birthday party ended before midnight and with the last guests leaving at 1:00 am, she now faces an unexpected financial situation. The Municipality of San Isidro justified the fine by alleging a violation of local regulations during the holiday. The entertainment figure, surprised, recounts how the celebration, which was attended by mariachis and close friends, was interpreted as an excess beyond what was allowed.

“I'm sad because they gave me a fine for my birthday.. It's very strange because we only stayed until 11:30 at night, at 1 in the morning there was no one at my house, I only stayed with some friends, but talking. It turns out that two days ago I received a document from the Municipality of San Isidro where they fined me,” she told Trome.

Deysi Araujo previously lived in San Juan de Lurigancho.

Likewise, he explained that the amount they demand is too much: “4,500 soles. I don't know how I'm going to pay, I'm thinking about making a big deal because where do I get the money from? How am I going to pay a fine like that? Besides, there weren't many of us; In the note they made to me in Magaly they commented that I had a great team, but it was small,” he added.

Will Deysi Araujo move away from TV?

The ex-vedette is clear that she loves the world of television; However, she is aware that she will not always be able to be current in the environment, so she has a career that supports her. In conversation with our media, she opened up about this topic.

“Television is cruel, all artists know it. Today you can be on TV and tomorrow you won't. It depends a lot on the audience and you have to like people. If no television program calls me, I just disappear and that's it. I would love to spend another 3 or 4 years on TV, because I still have a lot to offer,” he told La República.

What career did Deysi Araujo study?

Away from the lights and cameras, Deysi Araujo She reveals herself to be passionate about knowledge. After beginning studies in Cosmiatry, her curiosity led her to specialize in medical aesthetics. Although she has not completed her degree, the artist has not stopped training, since she has attended courses and seminars. “Education is an essential part of who I am,” she says.

