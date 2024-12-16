The judge of the ‘Super Cup case’ has authorized the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to expand its investigation into the account of email of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales who was discovered after the search of his home.

In an order from last October, to which Europa Press has had access, Judge Delia Rodrigo gave the green light to the UCO so that it could access virtual walletsstorage service, contacts, calendar, search history or multimedia content associated with an email account supposedly linked to Rubiales.

The agents located on March 20, 2024 in the search of Rubiales’ home in Granada a phone card and a post-it stuck to a tablet in which an email address, a password and a telephone number could be seen written down.

The UCO asked the judge to give them authorization to “access, view, copy and analyze the entire stored content in it with the objective of carrying out a thorough study of the emails found in that account.









The judge authorized this claim last July. Already in October, the judge expanded that authorization and allowed the agents modify access credentials to the account to prevent Rubiales from being able to “alter or delete the content” of it.

This procedure was agreed upon in secret so that Rubiales himself do not frustrate its correct executionas justified by the magistrate.

Cryptocurrency investments

On the other hand, the judge has also authorized transform cryptocurrencies into euros —the digital currency tether (USDT)— titled by Francisco Javier Martín Alcaide, known as ‘Nene’, and do so through a wallet created by the company ‘Bit2Me’. Once the operation is carried out, the amount obtained must be entered into the deposit account of the Asset Recovery and Management Office (ORGA) until the procedure is completed.

This is stated in a ruling to which this news agency has had access and in which the magistrate responds to a prior request from that body dependent on the Ministry of Justice that warned that this transaction of up to 65,367 USDT had to be made through a specialized entity.

This resolution comes from a report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard in which it was reported that thanks to the fact that a third party, Carlos VB, contacted that unit, they were able to learn that Nene I had crypto assets.

In a conversation between the two on February 1, 2024, which is recorded by the UCO, the former told Nene who had “screwed up” and that they had lost “a thousand euros”. After taking his statement, it was learned that ‘Nene’ and two other investors trusted him to invest 20,000 euros each in cryptocurrencies in August 2022.

It was also learned that in March 2024 ‘Nene’ regained control over these digital currencies with the intention of exchange them for cash, Therefore, the UCO proceeded to request Tether to block it, something that occurred since its compliance department allows it.