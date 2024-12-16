Families, on the reopening of educational centers after DANA: “The ministry lies and is irresponsible”

The educational community of the IES 25 d’Abril of Alfafar, and Albal and María Carbonell i Sánchez of Benetússer denounces that their centers are not in conditions to open a month and a half after the DANA The Minister of Education of Mazón once again points out centers affected by DANA and points out that they do not open because they do not want to

The Platform in Defense of Public Education of Horta Sud, representing the educational community of the centers affected by DANA, has publicly denounced “the lies, misinformation, unjustified pressures and abandonment” by the Ministry of Education directed by José Antonio Rovira. The Secondary Schools 25 d’Abril in Alfafar, and Albal and Maria Carbonell i Sánchez in Benetússer continue “without the minimum guarantees for their reopening, everything and the statements of the Ministry, which has transferred responsibility to the management of the centers” . This situation, they insist, “is not only false and irresponsible, but also poses a risk to the safety of students and teaching staff.”

As detailed by the educational community, the affected centers do not have any official document that certifies their safety after the works carried out. “The actions have been partial and insufficient, leaving affected areas and environments impassable.” “For example, this week, at the IES Albal, only four workers have worked, a number clearly insufficient to meet the needs of the center; and at the IES 25 de Abril in Alfafar the accesses to the center are still impassable and with important works pending,” they say.

Furthermore, they state that the interventions have been “slow” and “uncoordinated”, a fact that in their opinion highlights the lack of planning on the part of the administration. The department, despite everything, has stated that the management teams “have no intention” of opening the centers, “when the reality is that we cannot open them without the necessary security guarantees.” From the first moment, they indicate, the objective of the management teams has been to guarantee the continuity of the service to students and families, “but this cannot be done at the expense of the safety or dignity of the educational community.”

In addition, hundreds of students from the IES Berenguer Dalmau in Catarroja gathered this Monday at the doors of the center in protest against the latest statements by the Minister of Education, who did not include their institute in the list of centers that did not start classes this Monday. , despite the fact that the situation of the center continues without the minimum conditions for its reopening: “This action is another example of the indignation and frustration of the educational community in the face of the abandonment and misinformation they are suffering.”

From the Platform they demand that the department deliver official documents that guarantee that the centers are safe for reopening, that the pace of work be prioritized and that the centers be provided with the necessary resources to complete all pending actions. “We also demand that the department stop misinforming and manipulating public opinion with false statements and that it assumes its obligations and responsibilities as a public administration; Furthermore, we demand that the efforts of families, teachers and management teams, who have acted with responsibility and commitment in the face of institutional abandonment, be valued.”

“The Department of Education has failed in the educational community, and we will not allow public opinion to be manipulated to hide this reality,” underlines the Platform, who explain that they are already organizing to carry out actions to denounce this situation and demand that the competent authorities “assume their responsibility urgently.”

#Families #reopening #educational #centers #DANA #ministry #lies #irresponsible