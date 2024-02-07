Electricity | The average price of electricity will drop by 14 cents on Thursday – The graphic shows the situation

At its most expensive, exchange-traded electricity costs about 16.7 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday.

Exchange electricity the price on Thursday does not differ much from Wednesday. The average price with VAT on Thursday is about 13.9 cents per kilowatt hour, while on Wednesday electricity costs an average of 13.8 cents.

The highest price is on Thursday morning between 7 and 8 o'clock. At that time, exchange-traded electricity costs about 16.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

The cheapest electricity on the exchange is early Thursday morning between 4 and 5, when the hourly price is just under nine cents per kilowatt hour.

In February, exchange electricity has cost about 6.6 cents per kilowatt hour on average.