Last June, the television producer and ventriloquist José Luis Moreno was arrested within the framework of a police macro device. He was accused of various crimes, such as belonging to a criminal organization, fraud or money laundering. Half a year after the start of the judicial process, the magistrate of the National Court investigating him has decided lower the bail he had to deposit to avoid going to prison.

This is how he assures it The confidential, which reminds that the producer requested at the time that the deposit be completely withdrawn or, failing that, it will stay at one million euros. Finally, the amount of the same has stayed at two million. José Luis Moreno then resorted to a mortgage guarantee to meet the three million set by the judge in summer for the Operation Titella (puppet or marionette).

The producer had barely a few days to present the money, which serves to ensure that the investigated does not escape. In case of doing so, the money is not recovered, which would be returned at the end of the process if there was no escape attempt by the accused.

The Prosecutor’s Office, against

In the order of the case, to which The Confidential has had access, Judge Ismael Moreno specifies that the bail set for José Luis Moreno finally remains at two million euros. A decision counted on the refusal of the Prosecutor’s Office, which was betting on a contrary position. As you understand, no circumstances have changed in these months of investigation.

The producer resorted to said bond claiming that there was no risk of flight for several reasons: He is 74 years old, he is a well-known character, has a domicile (in Madrid) and has no criminal record. It also mentions the time elapsed since the beginning of the investigation and its commitment to come to sign weekly as it was imposed by the judge. Her ex-partner, Martin Czhesmester, is called to declare the day January 18 at 10 a.m..