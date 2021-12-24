Mohamed A. is by the Hague court on Friday convicted to four years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment for shelling the Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague and for attempted murder. The 41-year-old man from Zoetermeer fired 29 bullets at the building in November last year, while a guard was present in the building.

A. fired on the building for thirty seconds last year and bullet holes were found in the room where the guard was sitting. Although the guard remained unharmed, it is not thanks to A., according to the court. A. denied guilt, but the judge considers it proven that he shot at the embassy building, because surveillance images of the shooting were made. DNA of A. was also found on one of the bullet casings and gunshot residue was found on his jacket and sweater.

The court charges A. “highly” that he “shooted several times at an embassy of another country, of which the ambassador and his staff who are guests in the Netherlands should feel safe there” and that he therefore “feared them.” and fear.” However, the penalty is lower than the requirement of the Public Prosecution Service. That meant that A. would be sentenced to ten years in prison and TBS. However, the Public Prosecution Service took into account the reduced responsibility of A. It also did not agree with the statement of the Public Prosecution Service that A. acted from a terrorist intent.

According to the judge, the 40-year-old acted out of revenge, because he previously did not receive travel documents for a pilgrimage to Mecca. He was fined last year for daubing the same embassy.