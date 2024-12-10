12/10/2024



The judge investigating the case of the scholarship recipients of the musical ‘Malinche’ has decided to name the musician and promoter of the show Nacho Cano as under investigation for crimes against the rights of foreign citizens and against those of workers.

Inmaculada Iglesias, magistrate of the Investigative Court number 19 of Madrid, has rejected the file of the case and summons him to testify as investigated although she does not give a date for the same.

[INFORMACIÓN EN DESARROLLO]