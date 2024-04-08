Do you already have all your safety equipment on hand to appreciate one of the most interesting and unique astronomical events in nature in this century? This April 8 thousands of Mexicans will appreciate the Solar Eclipse 2024.

Although the truth is that the total eclipse has a headquarters in Mexico where it can be seen without equal in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, other states in the country will also marvel at its presence, such as Durango and Torreón and Piedras Negras, in Coahuila.

Despite being very far from those positions, the Mexico City You will not be exempt from appreciating this event that had not been seen in more than 30 years.

The partial solar eclipse in CDMX It will start at 10:51 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m. The maximum point to appreciate it will be at 12:14 p.m. giving approximately duration of one hour and 50 minutes.

Although one might think that the eclipse will be seen equally throughout the capital, the truth is that this is not the case. Authorities reported that In CDMX it will be seen between 78 and 79 percent that the lubra covers the sun in the Solar Eclipse 2024.

Of the 16 municipalities that make up the country's capital, only nine will have more suitable conditions to see the superposition of the moon over the sun this April 8. Are:

■ Miguel Hidalgo: The Moon will cover 79.2 percent of the Sun

■ Álvaro Obregón: The Moon will cover 79.1 percent of the Sun

■ Gustavo A. Madero: The Moon will cover 79.1 percent of the Sun

■ Cuauhtémoc: The Moon will cover 79 percent of the Sun

■ Tlalpan: The Moon will cover 78.7 percent of the Sun

■ Iztapalapa: The Moon will cover 78.6 percent of the Sun

■ Tláhuac: The Moon will cover 78.5 percent of the Sun

■ Xochimilco: The Moon will cover 78.5 percent of the Sun

■ Milpa Alta: The Moon will cover 78.1 percent of the Sun

This means that Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Iztacalco, La Magdalena Contreras, Venustiano Carranza They will have less visibility of the Solar Eclipse today. This is only due to its geographical location with respect to the event transition.

