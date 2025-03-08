After so waiting for the day. Another new UFC numbered event will be the protagonist of this morning for the fans of the mixed martial arts (MMA). On this occasion, the T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas will witness high-level fighting, such as Justin Gaethje against Rafael Fiziev or that of King Green and Mauricio Ruffy. But without a doubt, all foci will be put in the star duel, where Alex Pereira will be measured with Magomed Ankalaev.

This is the fight that many asked, since, although the Brazilian already has three belt defenses, Ankalaev is his true Fire test. This the basic thought of the public, considering that the Russian has enough tools to go out with the victory. During his career at the UFC, Pereira has never faced someone with such a good basis for fighting and soil, skills that could Stock the fight and give the triumph via points to the applicant.

However, this usually begins the clashes exchanging, resorting to the fight as a last resort. If trusted is where Poatan (Pereira nickname) could be done with the fight. With his power of KO, as well as his harmful kicks to his legs, he could reach Finish Ankalaevjust as he did with his last three rivals. It is a war war, where the one who manages to transfer the lawsuit to his land will have the advantage. Pereira should avoid demolition and propose vertical exchange while the Russian will opt for grab and pull fight.

Another important aspect that makes this battle an extremely matched is that both need victory. Ankalaev will try to get the thorn of that fight with Jan Błachowicz, where a tie prevented him from going out with gold. On the champion’s side, Dana White has said that if winning could be the First in the Libra Ranking by Libra and earn an opportunity to compete for the gold of heavyweights.









What time does Alex Pereira’s fight against Magomed Ankalaev begin

This evening is key to the future of the future of division. Alex Pereira could consecrate himself as one of The best 205 pounds from the UFCsince winning would break another record. The one born in Sao Paulo would be the fighter who has managed to defend his belt four timesin just 329 days. On the Ankalaev side, this could be his last chance to become the king of the category. His lack of charisma And little ability to sell, will make it very difficult for him to opt for gold.

Well, UFC 313 will give the starting gun at 00.30 hours (peninsular time) with the first preliminaries. After those three fighting, the preliminary will begin at 2.00 hours. At 4.00 hours the stellar billboard will take place with the expected clash between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy. Depending on the duration of the four previous fights, the stellar lawsuit between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will begin after 6.00.

In Spain, the television rights of the UFC are found in Eurosport and max exclusively. Therefore, in order to see the preliminary fights and the main billboard officially, you will have to subscribe to the Max ‘app’ and also hire the sports complement. The platform will connect From 2.00 hours. The previous fighting can only be seen legally through the application of UFC Fight Pass in Spain.