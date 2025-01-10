The judge investigating Begoña Gómez has requested banking entities to provide information on the movements and balances between December 1, 2019 and November 18, 2024 with respect to the new bank accounts of the wife of the President of the Government identified by the Central Operational Unit (UCO), at the same time that it has asked Moncloa to send a new list of the Presidency’s organizational chart and the specific functions they perform, as the figure of “advisor” has not been clarified “.

In a series of resolutions, the judge has focused on the aforementioned bank accounts identified by the UCO and, therefore, authorizes the agents of said unit to “can request and receive how many clarificationsextensions or complementary documentation related to said products and with any operation carried out with origin or final in the related bank accounts and that are necessary for the clarification of the facts investigated.”

Secondly, the judge has indicated that, after the Presidency of the Government’s response to the request made regarding the list of Moncloa jobs, therein “no There is no position with the name ‘advisor’so a new list of the organizational chart is required again, “including the specific functions they perform.”

The judge has also dismissed cite Gómez’s advisor, Cristina Álvarez, as investigatedbut requires a report to the UCO with the record of emails and calls made and received with telephones linked to the Complutense University, the businessman Carlos Barrabés, in addition to “any other entity or business that sponsored the masters or chairs in which the university participated. Begoña Gómez”.

Furthermore, the instructor demands that the UCO find out Begoña Gómez’s corporate emails, both at the Complutense University and at the Presidency of the Government, as well as the emails sent or received in relation to the entities and businesses referred to in the previous point.

The judge, on the other hand, does not consider it appropriate request the agenda with the visits received of the wife of the President of the Government, as claimed in the appeal Vox“since both have foreseeably been manipulated.”

Finally, the instructor has summoned to testify on January 22 as a witness Elvira Sánchez Trumpetwho was head of the administrative and economic regime of the Madrid City Council when the contract with Juan Carlos Barrabés’ company was approved.