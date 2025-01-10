01/10/2025



Updated at 10:39 p.m.





This Friday, January 10, 2025, the general meeting of shareholders of Sevilla FC was held at the Seville Conference and Exhibition Palace, in which approved the proposal awarding the club’s gold and diamond badge to Jesus Navasa footballer who has recently decided to retire from football after a long and successful career in the Nervionense team.

The tension that was experienced during the afternoon at the Sevilla shareholders meeting had a small pause when the tenth and penultimate item on the agenda in which a vote was put on whether to grant this distinction to the Los Palacios footballer.

There were few doubts about the convenience of granting this recognition to Jesús Navas, who is the footballer who holds the record (among others) of being the one who has worn the Sevilla shirt the most times forever with more than 700 official matches. In this way, the 87.89% of the shareholders represented on the board have voted in favor of granting Jesús Navas the highest distinction that the Sevilla club grants.