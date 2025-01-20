The judge asked Mouliaá if he denounced Errejón out of spite: “Couldn’t it be that you did want something with that man?”

Actress Elisa Mouliaá appeared last week for almost two hours before the judge investigating Íñigo Errejón for sexual assault. A statement in which the complainant burst into tears several times and in which Judge Adolfo Carretero conducted a harsh interrogation of the victim, describing a “part” of her accusation as “strange” and even questioning whether she had reported the former politician. out of spite: “And wouldn’t it be that you did want something with that man and when he didn’t reciprocate, you reported him?”

Elisa Mouliaá, journalist and actress, appeared last Thursday in the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid to ratify her complaint against Íñigo Errejón, who declared himself a defendant a while later to defend his innocence and that everything had been consensual. The complainant reported that she went with the politician to a party, where she was cornered by him in a room and subjected to touching.

The magistrate explained that a complaint is no less credible because it takes a while to be filed, but he focused on the time that passed until he filed his complaint a few months ago: “And wouldn’t it be that you did want something with that man and by not reciprocating, You denounce him, because he laughed at you? I don’t know where I read that you I was excited about him“, the judge asked, alluding to public statements by Mouliaá. “And since it didn’t turn out that way, you sue him,” he asked.

The magistrate also asked on several occasions why Mouliaá did not distance himself from Errejón or, directly, did not rebuke him when, according to his story, he did things such as imposing conditions on his behavior throughout that party. “But you are an actress who is used to dealing with the public, your profession is an actress, are you not capable of telling this man that these conditions are not acceptable?” she asked.

Carretero, known for his aggressive interrogations in other cases such as the masks of the Madrid City Council, also asked Mouliaá several times if she verbalized in some way her refusal to maintain relations with him: “It is not a non-consensual kiss, it is a touch in every way.” ruler. You didn’t say anything to your friends? How do you go home with that man?” he asked.

Íñigo Errejón appeared shortly after in the same court. Sumar’s former spokesperson stated before the magistrate that everything that happened that night was consensual and that at no time did he sexually assault the actress. The case is waiting for the judge to agree to some of the testimonies of friends of Elisa Mouliaá to whom she related the events shortly after that night, a common test in cases of sexual violence to check whether the report in the complaint It is constant.