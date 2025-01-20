The popular Spanish bodybuilder Joan Pradells This Monday he visited ‘La Revuelta’, the popular RTVE program presented by David Broncano, where he exhibited the physical improvements he is working on for the new competition season and confessed the food he has eliminated from his specific diet: foal meat.

That peculiar food caught David Broncano’s attention during the athlete’s last visit to the program, so he did not hesitate to ask him about it again when he questioned him about the quality of the catering that the program offers to the guests.

“I can’t tell you about the catering because I normally bring my tupperware,” he revealed before diving into changing his diet. “I no longer drink foal, I have stopped eating horse, now I eat beef. He had been eating colt as his main meat all his life.but I have changed to beef, salmon, chicken…”, he revealed in his conversation in which he simply said that he was somewhat tired of horse meat.

The reason is that horse meat has more protein than beef, although Pradells would be willing to eat any strange animal that gives him better performance in competitions. “If they gave me a zebra and told me that it was going well for training, then we would put“said without hesitation a man who also revealed that he had tried crocodile meat in Australia.

Of course, Pradells does not sin with food when he is in a preparation period, but he confessed to having raised his hand with the diet during his Christmas holidays. “I started the preparation today, on New Year’s Eve I ate main meat, ham, cheese and… I burst”concluded regarding his strict eating plan.