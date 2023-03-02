The journalist walked around New York in fashionable shorts for the stars and shared her impressions

The Page Six journalist walked around New York without pants and shared her impressions with readers. Relevant material published on website editions.

Fashion editor Elana Fishman tried on the outfit, which consisted of a beige coat, as well as a T-shirt and white shorts worn over black tights. It is noted that various celebrities have repeatedly appeared in public in similar images, including TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as actress Camilla Mendes.

According to the author of the note, she was afraid to go out in such a frank image, but the inhabitants of the city, on the contrary, spoke positively about her outfit. So, for example, the driver of a passing car and the owner of a coffee shop complimented her clothes. “I think someone paid you well,” the builder also joked.

In conclusion, Fishman admitted that the said combination of things was actually quite comfortable. “The only thing that hindered my movements was high-heeled shoes,” the journalist emphasized.

