An engineer took the stage at an event in Tehran, wearing tight pants and a chic blouse. Her long brown hair, tied in a ponytail, swung behind her, uncovered, defying Iran’s strict hijab law.

“I am Zeinab Kazempour,” he told the convention of the Iranian professional association of engineers. He condemned the group for supporting hijab rules and then walked off the stage, removing a scarf from his neck and tossing it to the ground under an image of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The packed auditorium erupted in applause. A video of Kazempour went viral on social media and local news sites, making her the latest champion of a growing open challenge to the hijab law.

Women have resisted the law, uncovering her hair strand by strand, since it came into force two years after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. But since the death last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police, the women and girls have been at the center of a national uprising, demanding an end not only to hijab requirements but also to the Islamic Republic itself.

“I haven’t worn a headscarf in months — I don’t even carry it with me anymore,” said Kimia, 23, a graduate student in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, in western Iran, who, like other interviewees, asked not to His last name will be used for fear of retaliation.

Iran’s hijab law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their hair and conceal their bodies under loose-fitting robes. Many still abide by the rule in public, some by choice and others out of fear. Videos from the bazaar in Tehran, the capital of Iran, show most of the women covering their hair. But videos of parks, cafes, restaurants and shopping malls — places popular with younger women — show more of them uncovered. Many prominent women have removed their hijab.

The state has long promoted the hijab law as symbol of his success in establishing the Islamic Republic, but the application has varied. After the 2021 election of hardline Ebrahim Raisi as President, the rules have been increasingly enforced, and with a rigor and brutality that has infuriated Iranian women.

Anger boiled over in September when Amini died.

The protests have died down amid a crackdown that has included mass arrests and the execution of four young protesters. But many acts of civil disobedience continue daily.

Even many religious women who wear the hijab by choice have joined the campaign to repeal the law. A petition with thousands of names is circulating on Instagram and Twitter with the message: “I wear hijab, but I am against compulsory hijab.”

By: FARNAZ FASSIHI