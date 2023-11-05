King Abdullah II said on his account in a post on the “Jordan will remain the supporter and closest supporter of the Palestinian brothers.”

A statement by the Jordanian Army said: “A responsible military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army stated that, under royal directives, a Royal Air Force plane today dropped urgent medical aid at night using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital, Gaza/76, which… Its supplies are about to run out due to the delay in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.”

The statement added: “This step comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to stand by our brothers in light of the war on the Gaza Strip. The Armed Forces confirm that the hospital is continuing its work despite the severe shortage of supplies it is suffering from, and is performing its humanitarian role to alleviate the suffering of the families in the Strip.”