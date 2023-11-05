WAFA: Palestinian Health Ministry calls for deployment of field hospitals in Gaza Strip

Field hospitals need to be set up in the Gaza Strip amid rising casualties due to ongoing Israeli strikes on the enclave. This was stated by Palestinian Health Minister May Kaile, writes Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to her, the health situation in this territory is catastrophic. She clarified that the hospitals are called upon to help cope with the significant number of wounded in the Gaza Strip. The minister demanded that the international community and humanitarian organizations intervene in the situation in order to open the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt and allow the import of medical and fuel aid into the Gaza Strip.

Earlier it became known that the only cancer center in the Gaza Strip would stop working. All cancer patients will be left without services.