The Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) said that Japan succeeded in landing an advanced technology probe on the moon as scheduled, in the early hours of Saturday morning, but the spacecraft is suffering from problems with the power supply.

JAXA said in a statement that the intelligent lunar lander “successfully landed on the surface of the moon” at 0020 on Saturday (1520 GMT on Friday). The agency explained that contact was made with the vehicle following the landing, “however, the solar panels are not currently generating energy,” adding that it is currently giving priority to receiving data from the probe. JAXA said in a press conference that the probe's battery is expected to last a few hours and that it expects to know more as more data is analyzed.