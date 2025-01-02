The January sales campaign will generate in Spain a total of 172,450 hiring, which represents an increase in 19.8% compared to the previous year, when 144,000 labor relationships were registered, according to forecasts Randstad released this Thursday.

The transport and logistics sector continues to consolidate itself as the main driver of employment in this campaign, with 115,625 planned contracts, which represents 67% of the total. This sector will experience a growth of 26.1% compared to 2024. For its part, the tradealthough with less relative weight, will generate 56,825 contracts, 8.7% more than in the previous campaign.

The commerce, which in recent years has recorded good performance, will continue to require profiles such as clerks, promoters, hostesses, commercial profiles, and customer service, both physically and in ‘e-commerce’. Mainly valued is the close relationship with the client and the communication skills of the professionals. Among the most valued skills, this campaign will highlight the mastery of technological tools and platforms and the skills digital.





In the logistics sector, for its part, the most in-demand profiles will be packers, forklift drivers, warehouse workers and transporters. The flexibilitythe capacity to adapt and technological skills will be key to meeting the demands of the sector in this period. By communities, in absolute terms, Catalonia (31,400 contracts), Andalusia (28.280) and the Community of Madrid (28,025) stand out as the regions with the highest volume of contracts, accumulating together 51% of all the signatures planned for this campaign. At the national level, Castile-La Mancha is positioned as the autonomous community with the highest percentage growth, with an increase of 32.9%, reaching the 7,500 hires. They are followed by the Balearic Islands, with 3,500 signatures (+23.9%), Galicia with 10,300 (+23.7%) and Catalonia, which registers a growth of 22.3% with a total of 31,400 contracts. On the other hand, the most moderate increases are recorded in Riojawith a growth of 7.1% (910 contracts), Cantabria with 2,710 signatures (+10.4%) and Estremadura with 2,230 contracts (+12.3%).

#January #sales #generate #contracts