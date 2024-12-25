12/25/2024 at 08:41 a.m.





















An Azerbaijan Airlines plane that was traveling between Baku and Grozny, in the Russian region of Chechnya, has crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau. In it they went 72 passengersas reported by the airline itself to the Reuters agency, which six have survived.

The incident occurred after the airplane made an erratic flight in the area, with several turns in circles for no apparent reason. After several minutes of this, the plane headed irremediably towards the ground where it crashed violently after an explosion on impact.

The moment of the incident was recorded by several eyewitnesses.

The Kazakh emergency services immediately went to the scene to, first of all, control the fire that caused the accident, in addition to trying to evacuate the survivors, whose condition has not been confirmed but is assumed to be serious.









Russian news agencies suggest that the plane had to deviate from its initial route towards Grozny due to fog over the city, which forced it to divert towards the accident area.