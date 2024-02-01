“The prime minister will also be able to propose the dismissal of ministers. No majority bonus directly in the Constitution. And on the second prime minister…”





“There is an agreement in the majority to introduce the possibility that the prime minister not only proposes the appointment of ministers to the President of the Republic but also their revocation, which in any case is up to the Head of State”. Maurizio Gasparrigroup leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, explains ad Affaritaliani.it the latest measures and changes to the text of the constitutional reform bill which introduces the direct election of the Prime Minister.

“Secondly – explains the president of the Italian senators – in the Constitution there will be no figures and percentages regarding the majority bonus that goes to the coalition or party that wins the elections, but this issue will be dealt with with the new electoral law. There are several rulings of the Constitutional Court that explain well how representativeness must be guaranteed and that a certain percentage is needed to trigger the majority bonus. And therefore there is no reason to insert figures directly into the Constitution.”

The third point on which the majority has yet to define the very last details, explains Gasparri, “is the mechanism of the second prime minister always chosen in the coalition that won the elections. A possibility that will be extremely limited. In the event of a formal and motivated no-confidence vote as per article 94 of the Constitution, the term will go directly to the end of the legislature and new political elections will take place. If instead, for example, trust is placed on a provision and the government is rejected, for just once there will be the possibility of finding a second prime minister always within the coalition chosen by the citizens”.

“The discussion is still open and obviously there will be an important debate in Parliament on a central topic for the legislature. This is the framework we are working on, then there will be a final summit of the leaders of the majority coalition for the necessary evaluations and thus the parliamentary process will begin”, concludes the Forza Italia group leader at Palazzo Madama.