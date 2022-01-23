For most citizens, being left has nothing to do with economics or politics: it is simply a moral position.

A lot of people who vote on the left don’t know why they do it. But ignorance is not exclusive to politics. Most religious, social and cultural positions are adopted and lived with extreme superficiality. Those who claim to be leftists usually do not know the history of this movement, from French utopian socialism onwards. He does not know the theories of Karl Marx. He does not know the political history of the last two centuries. In general, the left voter of the left knows nothing. And to begin with, it ignores the economy altogether.

So, what do you mean by “being on the left”? Here is a problem that does not arise. Perhaps he would reply that “every decent person is left-wing”. Indeed, for most citizens being left has nothing to do with economics or politics: it is simply a moral position. An answer to the question: are you for goodness or for badness? For solidarity or for selfishness? For justice or for injustice? In a word: for good or for evil?

This Manichean distinction explains why indiscriminately all those who feel “left” consider themselves morally superior. In fact, all men on the right – that is, all those who are not on the left – are for wickedness, selfishness, injustice and evil. The discrimination, as we can see, is not logical or intellectual, political or economic: it is essentially affective. And it feeds on conformity.

READ ALSO: Cts, school: revolt of scientists against Locatelli: “Rules never discussed”

The school world, almost unanimously on the left, is a good example of this. In it moves ginstitution that lives on a fixed salary and whose work is never subjected to checks of yield. Therefore the genius of culture and teaching earns as much as the ignorant slacker. The one that teaches nothing and promotes everyone.

And now let’s ask ourselves: because promoting a donkey is “left” while rejecting it is “right”? It all depends on the evaluation criterion. The left-wing professor thinks that, if that pupil answered the questions badly, it is because they did not teach him things in the right way; because he was not offered the right conditions for studying; because the professors did not care about him in a special way, as he deserved; finally (even) because he is intellectually hypodotized and one has to ask: is he perhaps responsible for this inferiority? Therefore it must be promoted “for moral reasons”.

For the left lecturer rejection or promotion does not certify the acquisition, or failure to acquire, the minimum required notions but the moral level of the learner. And that completely ruined it Italian school. What is the point of issuing an accountant’s diploma to someone who would not know how to be an accountant? And why issue a lower middle school diploma to those who are not literate? It’s like putting the “This is a cake” sign on a moldy loaf of bread.

The leftist does not start from reality, but from feeling. If the workers they earn too little from a certain factory, he thinks that the state should force the factory to pay them more. Without wondering if by chance the factory is not marginal, so much so that, if costs increase, it closes. For him it is obvious: if the employer does not pay them more, it is because he is bad and puts in his pocket what he does not give to the workers. Which might even be true, but it should be ascertained, not assumed. Unfortunately, the concrete reality is too prosaic to deal with. Just create a “minimum salary”And all Italians will be well off. And then we marvel at the undeclared work.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, the Recovery earthquake the government: new front after the Zan-RdC bill

If you really try the titanic enterprise of explaining a bit of economics to the leftist, you run into the panacea for all evils: the action of the state. If the factory cannot raise wages, the state intervenes, making up for the deficit, at the expense of the truly productive taxpayers. Italy has wasted fourteen billion euros in order not to close an economically failed business such asAlitalia.

READ ALSO: Alitalia, Draghi defuses bankruptcy. The road-map of hiring in Ita

And so we get to the heart of the matter. Faced with every dilemma, man can choose the logical solution (assuming he knows it) or the sentimental solution. The first indicates the most useful for everyone, the second the one that makes you feel good, sensitive, charitable (always at the expense of others, of course). If the dilemma is between good and evil, who can honestly choose evil?

This is how it is explained that so many people vote for the ideal, for the miraculous solution, for heaven on earth. And that’s why, as Luca Ricolfi said, leftists are “nasty”. Their sense of moral superiority is so strong that they they believe they are infallible, eternally on the side of reason and in the right to treat everyone from above and judge them. Severely.

The worldwide success of the Communism it is explained by the fact that many have never looked at the situation that has taken place in the countries where it governed (think of today’s Venezuela) but at its slogans, its hopes, its promises. How could it not be for the equality of all? for the prosperity of all? By the end of the exploitation of man on man? For theelimination of privileges and annuities? for a happy society where the least are helped and respected? The fact that these ideals are unattainable, and that in any case communism never realized them, it didn’t matter. And that’s how the communism dominated the world.

The desire to believe in these nonsense it was such that, whenever the truth leaked out of the communist dictatorships, the idealists preferred to believe that those evidences were slander. The plot of the wicked was activated to deny the happiness of those who had embraced the saving doctrine.

Communism, in countries that have not experienced it on their own skin, has not been annihilated by the evidence of its failure, but by the declaration of bankruptcy proclaimed by the highest chair of that doctrine: that is, by a congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Western fools agreed to see what they saw only when he showed it to them Khrushchev, the Pope himself of that false religion. Before, for decades, they had the courage to believe that people lived well under Stalin.

Being on the left means having good feelings and a total lack of sense of reality. Being on the left means believing that poverty is fought by giving charity to the cripple in front of the church. Being on the left means doing what seems right in the very short term, without wondering if it is ruinous in the medium and long term. Being on the left means being intellectually underage and boasting about it.

But the leftists in this field have a historical-cultural justification, even if they don’t know it. And to say that is the reason why, after the Eighteenth century, European brains seem to work in fits and starts. In the second half of the eighteenth century a sort of opposition to the Enlightenment was born in France. We were tired of cold reason and the fashion became that of “sensitivity”. Rousseau he proposed himself as the leader and interpreter of this new trend, contrasting pre-romantic affectivity with Enlightenment rationality. In his opinion, the compass of the good man was and should be sentiment.

The man who thinks, for him, he was corrupt and wicked, while “the man who hears” and follows his heart, was “the man of nature”, the righteous man, the uncorrupted man. Instinct is a better guide than logic. This fatal doctrine actually killed the Enlightenment. He separated science from common feeling. He resurrected religion (nullifying its doctrine and reducing it to sentiment; read Chateaubriand). In short, it affected intelligence to such an extent that even today rationality has no right of citizenship and loses if it collides with “good feelings”.

The Enlightenment represented the pinnacle of human rationality, but it must have been an unsustainable effort. In fact, on the one hand science and technology have made great strides, on the other hand the mentality of the average man, once again childish, has moved away from it in the opposite direction. Towards the past and the mentality of the primitive.