“My wedding is not going to take place,” Ardern said, after detailing these new restrictions, which include limiting the number of people in a gathering or event to 100 people.

“I have just joined many other New Zealand citizens who have gone through a similar experience due to the pandemic, and I apologize to all the people facing such a scenario,” she added.

The emergence of 9 infections with the “Omicron” mutant within one family who traveled between several cities to attend a wedding, as well as the injury of the crew of one of the flights that this family took, prompted the New Zealand government to impose new restrictions, starting from Sunday.

Ardern and her partner Clark Gayford had not announced a wedding date, but it was expected in the coming weeks.

The new restrictions, which also include placing the muzzle outside, will be in effect at least until the end of next February.

When asked about these restrictions and their impact on her marriage, Ardern said: “This is life.”

“I am no different from the thousands of other New Zealanders who have faced even more difficult situations because of the pandemic, including those who were unable to stay with their loved ones who were suffering from a severe form of the virus,” she added.

New Zealand, which has largely succeeded in controlling the epidemic, has recorded 15,104 infections and 52 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.