The Government of Israel will form a committee to investigate the use by law enforcement of spyware, such as the Pegasus program, a decision questioned by the attorney general, due to possible interference in the proceedings opened for corruption against the prime minister, the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu.

The panel’s conclusions will help formulate a regulatory framework for how these advanced tools can be used, “in order to strengthen the public trust that was damaged by the Pegasus case,” Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s office told local media. .

Levin, Netanyahu’s right-hand man and architect of the controversial judicial reform promoted by the government, chaired this Sunday the cabinet vote on the creation of the committee, in the absence of Netanyahu.

With investigative powers granted by the government, the panel will examine the conduct of the Police and the Attorney General’s Office in matters related to surveillance or the acquisition and collection of evidence through the use of cyber tools.

For her part, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Levin advising him that his ministry does not have the authority to form a panel to investigate open lawsuits, and expressed concern that the committee could interfere with the trial in corruption course against Netanyahu.

Pegasus surveillance software is a technology developed by an Israeli company. Last year, he was at the center of allegations of espionage against journalists, activists, dissidents, politicians and officials in several countries, including Spain.

This tool makes it possible for hackers to access not only all the content on a smartphone, but also the environment in which it is located, giving access to conversations.

EFE