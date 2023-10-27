Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said: “In recent hours, an air threat was detected in the Red Sea region, and warplanes were called in to deal with it.”

He continued: “According to our assessment, the injury to which Egypt was exposed was caused by this threat.”

The spokesman added, “Israel will work with Egypt and the United States and strengthen protection in the region in the face of threats coming from the Red Sea vicinity.”

The Egyptian army announced that an unidentified drone had fallen in the city of Taba overlooking the Red Sea in South Sinai Governorate, on Friday morning, resulting in 6 people being slightly injured.

Egyptian security sources also revealed that a projectile had fallen in a desert area in the city of Nuweiba, overlooking the Red Sea also in the same governorate.