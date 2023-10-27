Camogli – Camogli, February 2021. The cliff on which the cemetery rests collapses into the sea. With it it drags 415 deceased (227 bodies, 20 urns with the ashes and 168 boxes with the remains). What was a real shock for the city, looking at the fragile coffers of the Municipalities, one can easily imagine was a hard blow for the administration. This explains why Camogli, in 2021, was the Italian municipality that spent the most on cemetery services. Beyond two and a half million eurosa drain costing 502 euros per capita, for each resident.

Not surprisingly Openpolis studio, which collects the expenses of all Italian municipalities, begins its report by talking about Camogli. The expert report had established that the collapse could have been foreseen as early as 2008, the interventions that have been carried out over time have not changed the fate of the wall, overlooking the sea. «The quantity and, above all, the quality of cemetery spaces is a topic felt by the population, so much so that it has often ended up at the center of public debate, especially at a local level. An example is that of the collapse of the Camogli cemetery, in the Genovesato area, in 2021. In this context the Municipalities have a fundamental role at a management level”, explain the foundation.

But how much do the municipalities of the Riviera spend? Excluding Camogli, in the 2021-2022 time interval, the Municipality that spent the most overall on cemetery services is that of Rapallo, which had to invest 498 thousand euros against a per capita expense in line with the Italian average: 17 euros per resident. High spending also for Sestri Levante (413 thousand euros, 26 euros per capita) and for Lavagna, struggling with the financial crisis and the management of an important monumental cemetery, which invested 130 thousand euros, 10 euros per capita.

«If we take into consideration all the Italian administrations, the average expenditure is equal to 17.75 euros per capita, the lowest ones are less than 5 euros per capita», underline the Openpolis foundation. The Municipality of. falls into the latter category, despite the 172 thousand euros invested Chiavari, which spent 6 euros per capita in 2021. And if in the valleys many municipalities do not have expenditure under cemeteries, Moconesi is certainly one of those that spends the least: 4 euros per capita, compared to an investment of 113 thousand euros.

«In Venice we spend more on cemeteries than in other large municipalities: 26.64 euros per person. Followed by Messina 21 and Padova 20″, explain the foundation. Sestri Levante and San Colombano Certenoli are the two municipalities on the Riviera, on the coast and in the hinterland, which come closest to the highest national average of spending per capita, with 23 euros and 22 euros per person respectively.