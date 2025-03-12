The employer of the small and medium enterprises has started the countdown for the elections in which it will be decided if Gerardo Cuerva continues to lead Cepyme. The prelude to the electoral period has been marked by a clear tension between the related to the Granada businessman and those closest to the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and once he has been indicated on May 20 as the date for the vote this is still present in the statements that the two candidates cross. The CEOE dome has trusted the employer’s leader in Valladolid, Angela de Miguel, to face Cuerva at the polls and tries to claim as the option to recover the business unit. Faced with this, The president of Cepyme for four years the voice of small and medium -sized companies..

“I face the elections with force and optimism, With the value of putting voice to small and medium enterprises“The leader of the Business Organization responded yesterday to the questions of the media. Cuerva defended that it is positive that there are different proposals on how to conduct the employer and that the members can opt for one of them through the vote. However, he also warned that” when one does not occupy their space, another will come and occupy it “in reference to the criticisms expressed from CEOE in which it was made. Own voice as reproach. They cross a complicated moment by labor legislation and need that representation.

In that sense, the Granada businessman denied that his organization had been absent from the negotiation tables on temporary disability, as the other candidate had assured in an interview with ABC. The Employers of SMEs explains that the director of the socio-labor department of Cepyme, Teresa Díaz de Terán attended the meetings convened for this purpose by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations on February 11, 24 and March 10. “Functions are used by someone” It showed, since the government has on the horizon the Institutional Representation Law by which they could open the door to all kinds of negotiations or organs to other organizations such as the Catalan Pimec.

Cuerva also denied that the business unit is at risk due to the difference between the messages that CEOE and Cepyme in public about the government’s action. “The business unit is not at stakebusiness organizations have their lives. This does not stop “settled. The leader of the organization of SMEs maintains that his leadership has been loyal with the figure of Garamendi and with the direction of the great employer. However, from this sphere it was reproached that in recent years this employer had shown criticism with measures negotiated with the Executive, such as the increase in the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) of 2020 or the labor reform.

Although, it was the reading of a manifesto in the month of July in favor of the freedom of the company that was understood as the point of disconnection with CEOE by Garamendi, as he transferred him at the meeting held in December in which he informed him that he already had an alternative candidate to attend the elections of the employer. Cepyme rejects these accusations and maintains that the two organizations walk in the same direction. In fact, Cuerva resumed this critical tone last week at the organization’s prizes against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, whom He claimed that “there is no more margin” for SMEs.