One more year, the Golden Globes have begun the awards season in the North American industry. This morning, the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles) dressed up to recognize the best films and series of recent months at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards.

The comedian Nikki Glaser has served as master of ceremonies in a celebration in which the best of the small and big screen come together. This has been the night of Emilia Perez, by Demi Moore, by The Brutalist and of Shogun, among other titles.

In parallel, the Golden Globes have once again monopolized the conversation on networks. Jocular reactions, jokes, a lot of jokes… Once again, the funniest occurrences of users have not disappointed. We compile the most viral memes and comments from the gala.

The ‘others’ Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell

During the last few months, a new trend has been established in Hollywood: the contests of acting doubles. Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell have been two of the performers who have not only had a ‘doppelgänger’, but have also attended their competitions to meet them. Well, his doubles, Miles Mitchell and Maxwell Braunstein, have monopolized the spotlight at the Golden Globes.

“I don’t think I can stop seeing this,” this user joked about the image in which the protagonists pose with the signs that identify them as the doubles.

As soon as he stepped on the carpet, Powell, nominated for best comedy actor for hitman, He met Braunstein and hugged him profusely. The actor, who attended the gala accompanied by his parents, introduced his mother to his double.

Jeremy Strong obsesses with his look

The brand new winner of the Golden Globe in 2022 (for Succession), this year nominated for best supporting actor in film for The Apprentice, She has triumphed on the red carpet by leaving everyone with their mouths open thanks to her risky green outfit and matching hat.

“I don’t think Jeremy Strong is a method actor. He’s just Kendall [su personaje en Succession]”.

“There’s no way Jeremy Strong wouldn’t ‘serve pussy’ on a red carpet.”

Selena Gomez, the most adorable

Not even Strong’s hat could defeat Selena Gomez, one of the most anticipated stars of the gala and double nominated for Emilia Perez and Just murders in the building. The actress has shared an emotional meeting with Cesily Collette Taylor, who gives life to the young version of Nessarose in Wicked, and he has excited the Latin community with his embrace of Salma Hayek, one of the night’s presenters.

He has also won over the public with his enthusiastic reaction to the victory of Zoe Saldana as best supporting actress for Emilia Perez, category in which she also competed.

“I love Selena Gomez’s reaction when her partner Zoe Saldaña beats her at the Golden Globes. She’s ecstatic.”

Harrison Ford and the most uncomfortable joke

Harrison Ford It doesn’t take much to become one of the undisputed protagonists on social networks every time he attends an awards season, whether due to his expressiveness or a humorous comment. This time, she was the target of the most uncomfortable joke in Nikki Glaser’s presentation.

“I was talking to Harrison [Ford] behind the cameras,” Glaser said: “And after he told me what he wanted for the baby, I asked him if he would prefer to work with Zendaya or Ariana, and he said Indica.” That is, cannabis. The aforementioned trio He seemed confused by the joke.





Wink to ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, the actresses of The substance, have taken the stage to present the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series and have taken the opportunity to simulate a discussion that they could well have had on the other side of Coralie Fargeat’s lens on the filming set.

“What are you doing here? It’s my week. You have to respect the balance.”





Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo do it again

Although for a repeated moment, this one of the protagonists of Wicked. After spending the entire promotional tour getting emotional together and shaking hands (or fingers) during interviews, they have delighted the audience with another finger shake when Glaser has referred to this habit.

Followers on social networks have applauded the “holding space” moment that this gesture hides and that alludes to a safe place.

Sofía Vergara’s ‘angry’

Last year it was Jennifer Lawrence and this year it was Sofía Vergara who pretended to be angry after Jodie Foster took away the statuette for best actress in a miniseries. “No, not again, give me one!” the Colombian jokingly shouted from her seat.

Vin Diesel’s greeting to Dwayne Johnson

In the family of Fast & Furious, The disagreements between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson over the years are well known, but now that The Rock is back in the saga, it seemed that the stars had reconciled. But is it true?

While passing through the Golden Globes, good old Vin greeted his partner as soon as he stepped on stage to present the award for best box office film. The majority of users have interpreted this greeting as a provocation and have pointed out the “hatred” that Johnson tries to hide in his expression. We’ll let you judge for yourselves:

“Vin Diesel to The Rock”.

It has also not gone unnoticed that Diesel has pronounced the word “family” that he likes so much in his speech.

“Vin Diesel saying ‘family’ in any context”.

“Vin Diesel if he doesn’t say the word ‘family’ for five seconds.”

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan’s biggest fan

They always pretend that they hate each other, but we know that they love each other and today it has been proven. Sebastian Stan has won the Golden Globe for best film actor in a comedy for A Different Man and when, minutes later, his Marvel colleague went on stage to present an award, he couldn’t contain himself and drew a heart with his hands for his friend.

It is normal that the public, Marvel fan or not, cannot resist this duo.

“I’m still friends with Sebastian.”

“Anthony Mackie talking about Sebastian Stan while presenting an award seems like the right thing to do”.

“Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s friendship is the best thing Marvel has given us… Look at them, the happiness on Anthony’s face, Sebastian’s teary eyes, the hug.”

Zendaya and Ayo Edebiri, the most spontaneous

None of them have won the Golden Globe for which they were nominated, but they gave us this fun moment during one of the breaks at the gala. No, it’s not a meme. It’s a sweet interaction and the best way to say goodbye to this list.

“Ayo and Zendaya taking a photo together, I’ve been waiting my whole life for this.”

